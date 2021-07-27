Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPCE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE:SPCE traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.89. 238,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,427,960. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.57.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $86,506,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at $13,402,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,878 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $10,160,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 286,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

