Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,759,000 after acquiring an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.35.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.74. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

