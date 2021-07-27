Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. FIL Ltd raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 149,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.59.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $226.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.22. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $230.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.