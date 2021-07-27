Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 238,766 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5,700.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth about $72,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Several analysts have commented on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

