Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 6,363 Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Tattooed Chef were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tattooed Chef stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.87. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Tattooed Chef Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

