Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 56,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUYA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 19.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HUYA. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.66. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

