Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 44,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

