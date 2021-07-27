Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $158,000 in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth about $93,000. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bridgetown 2 alerts:

NASDAQ BTNB opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.