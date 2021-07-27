Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes $214,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $99.23.
In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.65.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.