Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes $214,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

