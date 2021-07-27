Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,137 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

