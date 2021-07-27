Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 709,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,212,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after buying an additional 1,869,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3,359.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after buying an additional 391,680 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.07. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 122.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FREQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

