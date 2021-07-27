Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 16,104 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 41.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,104 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of WST stock opened at $377.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $381.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

