Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 82.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,333 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $640.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The firm has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $630.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

