Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,418 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.46% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $126,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VNO. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

