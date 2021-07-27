Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is $0.04. Warrior Met Coal posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE HCC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,865. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

