Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

WPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

NYSE:WPG remained flat at $$1.65 on Tuesday. 4,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39. Washington Prime Group has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.77). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 55.29% and a negative return on equity of 60.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 130.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 405.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 27.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

