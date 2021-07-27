Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Waste Connections reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.54 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $124.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 146.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 81,092.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 21.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

