WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Increased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

