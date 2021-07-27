WEC Energy Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,187 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,052% compared to the average volume of 103 call options.

NYSE WEC opened at $94.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 900,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,056,000 after buying an additional 80,339 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

