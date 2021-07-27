Wedbush Upgrades Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Outperform

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.73.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the period.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

