Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anglo American (NGLOY)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS: NGLOY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/26/2021 – Anglo American had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/23/2021 – Anglo American was given a new $20.09 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/20/2021 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

7/9/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/5/2021 – Anglo American had its "overweight" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/2/2021 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/22/2021 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/22/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/15/2021 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

6/9/2021 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

6/7/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

NGLOY stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

