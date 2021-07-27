Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HeidelbergCement (HDELY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS: HDELY) in the last few weeks:

7/20/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/9/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/9/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/7/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/14/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/10/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.43. HeidelbergCement AG has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

