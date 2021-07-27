Wells Fargo & Company Increases East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $80.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.63.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.32. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,038,000 after acquiring an additional 187,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,227 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after acquiring an additional 315,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,109 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

