Wells Fargo & Company Increases VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $36.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.17.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.55 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 226,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.