West Fraser Timber (WFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post earnings of C$13.92 per share for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter.

Shares of WFG opened at C$89.99 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$77.32 and a 1-year high of C$110.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$89.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$412.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$170.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

