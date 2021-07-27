West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $13,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,958,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $377.51 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $381.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

