Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 927.3% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Western Uranium & Vanadium stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 3,332.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex located in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

