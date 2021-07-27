Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 266.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 814,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,975 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $242,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $925,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth $112,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Shares of WPRT opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $626.32 million, a P/E ratio of 101.03 and a beta of 2.19.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.