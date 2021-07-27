Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Set at C$50.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) has been assigned a C$50.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.39.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$55.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.22. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$76.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$24.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$391.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

