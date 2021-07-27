Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0163 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.04. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.15 and a 12-month high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

WCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. ATB Capital increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.82.

In related news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,453,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,721,816. In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,500 shares of company stock worth $158,675.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

