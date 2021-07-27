Whiteheart (WHITE) Reaches Market Cap of $6.48 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for about $729.30 or 0.01933197 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and $132,827.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

