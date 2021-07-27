WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:WOW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 2.10. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. Equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

