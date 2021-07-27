William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICON Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.47. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s FY2021 earnings at $9.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.27.

ICON Public stock opened at $215.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $234.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Wealth Alliance increased its position in ICON Public by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in ICON Public by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

