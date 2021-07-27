Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$29.27 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$42.00.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Winpak alerts:

Shares of WIPKF stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.51. Winpak has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $36.10.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.