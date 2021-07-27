Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WTFC. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.78.

WTFC stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

