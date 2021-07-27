Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 38,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,213,645 shares.The stock last traded at $227.87 and had previously closed at $238.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

