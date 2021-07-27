World Fuel Services (INT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect World Fuel Services to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, analysts expect World Fuel Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE INT opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31. World Fuel Services has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $163,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,135.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 878,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,585,747.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,628 shares of company stock worth $1,861,897. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

