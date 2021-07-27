Wrapped Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $7.28 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $37,708.52 or 0.99956704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and $360.88 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00029839 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00069833 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000728 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 193,175 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

