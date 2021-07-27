Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WH opened at $70.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

WH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

