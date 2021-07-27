Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 11,115.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $734.54 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.42. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

XENE has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

