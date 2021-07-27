Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.94.

Get Xometry alerts:

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $77.62 on Monday. Xometry has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $97.57.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.