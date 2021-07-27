XSGD Trading 0% Higher This Week (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. XSGD has a total market cap of $29.54 million and approximately $114,641.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001964 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00037489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00108038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00131966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,257.09 or 1.00061260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.40 or 0.00828257 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 46,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 40,384,106 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

