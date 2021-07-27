XTRABYTES (XBY) Trading 8.1% Higher This Week

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $816,800.88 and $241.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00037376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00108787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00129866 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00023763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,850.26 or 0.99543446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002280 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.