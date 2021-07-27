Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,896 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 17,503 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Yelp worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 60,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,269 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after buying an additional 19,511 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after buying an additional 408,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.85 and a beta of 1.86. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Yelp’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

