Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.30. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

AMRC stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ameresco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ameresco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 300.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 26,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.