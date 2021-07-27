Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.09 Million

Brokerages expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to post $19.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.82 million to $19.55 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $12.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $83.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $84.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $112.11 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $680,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $169,016.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,319,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,128,535 in the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSTL traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.22. 106,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,796. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -93.27 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.87. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $107.69.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.