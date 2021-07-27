Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Announce -$1.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.03) and the highest is ($0.90). Galapagos posted earnings of ($1.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($4.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($2.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.78.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $60.08 on Friday. Galapagos has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $197.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 46.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after acquiring an additional 583,642 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at $5,120,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

