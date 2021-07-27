Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.64 Million

Analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will announce $220.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $221.50 million and the lowest is $219.78 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $232.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

NYSE PJT traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.58. The company had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,434. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in PJT Partners by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 247.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth $130,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

