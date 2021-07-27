Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

RF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.26. 109,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,419,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $23.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

