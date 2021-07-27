Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $979.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report $979.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $963.00 million and the highest is $987.00 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $705.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,956. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

